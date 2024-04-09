Reps Minority Caucus dismisses calls for PDP Chairman’s resignation

The House of Representatives Minority Caucus who are members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have dismissed the purported call by 60 members of the party in the House for the Acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagum, to resign or they would dump the party.

The Caucus, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, said it disassociated itself from the coalition made up of opposition lawmakers led by Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, saying such a body is unknown to the parliament and they refuse to be part of such coalition.

In the statement co-signed by all the minority caucus leaders namely Kingsley Chinda who is the Caucus leader, Ali Madaki, Deputy leader, Ali Isah J.C., Minority Whip and George Ozodinobi, Deputy Minoroty Whip, noted that the 60-man coalition did not have the support of the Caucus in their threat to leave the PDP if Damagum does not step down.

“Our attention has been drawn to a press release by the group, and state unequivocally that the Minority Caucus and PDP Caucus dissociate themselves from the said press statement,” the Minority Caucus leaders said.

“The said coalition of lawmakers led by Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere is unknown to the parliament, and both caucuses condemn in totality, the absurd move, uncouth, and unparliamentary language of the group.

“That the general public should take note that such a coalition is unknown to parliament, and their demands do not represent those of the minority parties.

“The said lawmakers should desist from further misinformation of the public and be more honourable in their conduct.”

The Caucus added that the press conference addressed by Hon Ikenga Ugochinyere and five others with 54 ‘imaginary’ members under the aegis of the coalition of opposition lawmakers was unparliamentary and should be disregarded by Nigerians.

The 60 PDP lawmakers under the auspices of “Opposition Lawmakers Coalition’ had on Monday, called on Damagun to resign following allegations of a doctored list of local government caretaker committees of the party in Rivers and 10 other states, which was allegedly filled with members and loyalists of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The lawmakers also threatened to leave the party if the Acting Chairman whom they accused of anti-party activities, does not step down with immediate effect.

