Reps move to create additional state in South-East

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill seeking to establish a new state in the South-East.

The bill was sponsored by the lawmaker representing Ideato North-South Federal Constituency in Imo State, Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, and other lawmakers at the plenary.

It seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution by adding a new paragraph to include 28 local government areas in the state.

The new state, Orlu, will be created from parts of Imo, Abia, and Anambra States.

In his presentation, Ugochinyere urged his colleagues to back the legislation and ensure its successful passage during the second reading.

He noted that the establishment of Orlu State would lead to the formation of Ideato as a senatorial district.

The lawmaker pointed out that only the South-East has five states while other regions have six.

