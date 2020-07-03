Reps order IG to flush out killer herdsmen from Enugu

The House of Representatives on Thursday called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to flush out armed herdsmen invading communities in Enugu State.

The House made the order as it unanimously adopted a motion moved by the Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu.

The lawmakers while adopting the prayers of the motion, also called on the Federal Government to deploy sufficient security personnel in the area.

While moving the motion Rep Okechukwu said: “The House notes the gruesome murder of Mr Eugene lloabani in his farm at Isiokwe village, Amankpunato, Oji River LGA, Enugu State.

“The House is concerned that with the worsening state of insecurity, our farmers have abandoned their farms for safety, a situation that will result in food shortage, hunger and drought. The House is convinced that bringing the killers to book would serve as deterrence to other criminal elements in the state.”

