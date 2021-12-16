Reps order removal of multiple checkpoints in South-East

The House of Representatives on Thursday directed security agencies to remove multiple checkpoints on highways leading to the South-East.

This followed the adoption of a motion by a lawmaker representing Idemili North, and Idemili South Federal constituency in Anambra State, Obinna Chidoka, at the plenary in Abuja.

While moving the motion, Chidoka, noted that there were up to 60 checkpoints on Lagos-Onitsha Road.

He said the checkpoints had been turned into tollgates to extort motorists.

The House had on December 1 directed the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to dismantle all illegal and needless checkpoints across highways in the country.

Chidoka said: “These multiple checkpoints coupled with the terrible condition of the roads cause unnecessary traffic buildup on the roads with untold hardship to users.”

The House, therefore, ordered the immediate removal of the checkpoints to ensure free flow of traffic in the South East.

