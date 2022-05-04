Reps pass terrorism prevention bill, 3 others

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the terrorism prevention bill and three other bills.

The Bill for an Act to repeal the Terrorism Prevention Act, 2011 and the terrorism prevention Amendment Act, 2013 sponsored by the Executive sought to enact the terrorism prohibition and prevention bill 2022.

It is expected to provide an effective, unified and comprehensive legal, regulatory and institutional framework for the detection, prevention, prohibition, prosecution, and punishment of acts of terrorism.

The bill will also address the problems of terrorism financing, proliferation, and financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in Nigeria.

The House also passed a bill for an Act to repeal the money laundering prohibition Act, 2011 (as amended) and enact the money laundering prevention and prohibition Bill, 2022.

This would provide a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for the prevention and prohibition of money laundering in Nigeria.

The bill if assented to by the President will also establish the special control unit under the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Other documents passed by the lawmakers at the plenary are the bill for an Act to provide a framework for the support, management, and protection of witnesses who provide information and evidence during criminal trials and the bill for an Act to repeal the Public Complaints Commission Act, 2004 and enact the Public Complaints Commission Bill, 2022.

