Reps pledge to redress ASUU’s concerns, as NLC solidarity protest enters second day

The House of Representatives has decided to get involved in the impasse between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government.

Rep. Muhammad Wudil, Chairman, House Committee on Labour, gave this assurance, when he and other house members received the protesting Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliate unions on Wednesday in Abuja.

The NLC and its affiliated unions were at the National Assembly in a show of support over ASUU’s never-ending strike.

According to Wudil, the house had been talking with the right parties about resolving the strike ever since it started.

The legislator gave the unions who were protesting assurances that the national parliament would call all parties involved to discuss a possible resolution.

Wudil stated that the NLC made a seven-point demand while presenting the meeting report to the plenary, adding that the interaction with the congress was successful.

The NLC Chairman, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, had earlier stated that they had come to the national parliament to voice their opposition to the ongoing ASUU strike.

He stated that the union supported ASUU and added that university teachers in Nigeria were among the lowest paid in all of Africa.

He warned that if nothing was done following the demonstration, the workers’ next course of action would be to stage a three-day nationwide demonstration with a strike.

