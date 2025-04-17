Reps postpone meeting with Rivers administrator

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on Rivers oversight has postponed its interactive session earlier scheduled for Thursday with the state’s Sole Administrator Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd).

The committee had earlier invited Ibas for a comprehensive engagement on his activities in Rivers following the declaration of emergency rule in the state by President Bola Tinubu.

The House spokesman, Akin Ajayi, announced the postponement in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Reps inaugurate committee to monitor emergency rule in Rivers

Rotimi said the committee acknowledged the request for postponement by the administrator and would fix a new date for the session.

The spokesman said: “In the spirit of transparent and effective oversight, the committee will promptly inform the public once the rescheduled date is confirmed.”

The House on Tuesday set up the 21-member ad hoc committee headed by Julius Ihonvbere to oversee the emergency rule in Rivers.

