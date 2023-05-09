Reps postpone plenary to May 16

The resumption of plenary by the House of Representatives has been postponed from today, May 9 to May, 16, 2023.

The Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria disclosed this in a tweet on Monday evening on the official Twitter handle of the House (@HouseNGR).

According to Danzaria, the postponement is to allow members of the House to participate in the ongoing induction programme of the 10th National Assembly.

“This is to inform all Hon Members and the general public that the House of Representatives will not resume plenary on Tuesday 9th May 2023 as earlier adjourned. The next adjourned date will be Tuesday 16th May 2023.

“This change is intended to allow Members to partake actively in the ongoing induction program of the 10th National Assembly. All inconveniences are highly regretted,” the statement read.

