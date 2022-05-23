Reps postpone resumption of plenary to June 7

The House of Representatives has postponed the resumption of plenary to June 7 over ongoing party primaries across the country.

The Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The House had on May 11 adjourned sitting to May 23 to enable members to participate in the 2023 elections’ primaries.

Danzaria said: “I am directed to inform all Honourable Members, staff, media, and the general public that due to the ongoing party primaries, the House will now resume plenary on Tuesday, June 7, at 11:00 a.m.”

