Politics
Reps probe funds disbursed to MDAs from 2015 to 2020
The House of Representatives on Tuesday, February 16, inaugurated an Adhoc committee to investigate the disbursement of funds received by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of Government from 2015 to 2020.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the motion was moved by Rep Henry Nwawuba (PDP, Imo).
Nwawuba stated that the rationale behind the motion was to investigate the disbursement of special funds for public interventions received by agencies of government on the floor of the house in Abuja
He said that it was in a bid to ensure that such funds were properly utilised.
Furthermore, he expressed concern that despite the huge amount of funds invested on special intervention funds, citizens continued to undergo untold hardship.
The lawmaker also stated that the house was also concerned that despite the huge loans to boost the economy, Nigeria still slipped into its second recession in less than five years.
“Further concerned that those agencies in charge of disbursing some of the special funds are unable to give proper accounts of how the monies were utilized,” he stated.
He said that members were worried that most of the funds were not captured in the appropriation processes, adding that the National Assembly was not aware of such monetary allocations.
Nwawuba stated that alleged fraudulent practices by agencies of government were sabotaging the efforts of the federal government, adding that if left unchecked, it could lead to a total collapse of the country’s economy.
He said that the federal government was constrained to revert to external and internal borrowings to augment domestic savings, the balance of payment deficits, and shortfalls in revenue.
“Also note that the federal government has also been borrowing quite substantially to fund projects and a range of public interventions;
“Aware that some of the funds established by the Federal Government between 2015 — 2020 and the amounts released include; N7,689,002,462, Special Intervention MDGs, 2015 and N22,469,358,143, MDG special projects
“Others are: contingency, N7,229,622,307; special intervention 2020; N39,933,338,086 Special Intervention and Constituency projects of N3,002,315,957 among others,” the motion by the lawmaker read.
Politics
FG targets 20m Nigerians in welfare programme
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Tuesday the Federal Government is targeting 20 million poor Nigerians in its social welfare programme.
Farouq, who stated this at the Annual Ministerial Dialogue on the National Social Register (NSR), said the federal government would make the register more interactive.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the NSR is a database of poor and vulnerable households in Nigeria.
The minister said the focus of the meeting was to chart ways for the establishment of a central database for the programme through collaboration with other relevant agencies in data capturing.
She said: “As of January 31, out of the estimated 82.9 million (40.2 percent) Nigerians living below the poverty line, we have identified and registered 26.8 million poor and vulnerable individuals.
“This is equivalent to about 6.3 million households in our country.
“We are expecting another 20 million to be added to the database, specifically targeted at urban informal workers impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to her, the database capacity is unprecedented in the history of the country.
Farouq explained that the ministry was mandated to socialise and create demand for the use of the NSR for social development initiatives across various levels of governments.
Politics
Bill seeking establishment of power institute scales second reading in House of Representatives
A Bill seeking the establishment of the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) scaled second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
The bill which was sponsored by Hon. Wale Raji seeks to create a legal framework for the operation and administration of the institute under the extant laws.
Raji, who led the debate on the bill, said the crux of the document was to cloth the already existing institute with legal status.
He said the enactment of the Electric Power Sector Reform (EPSR) Act, 2005 provided the platform for the deregulation of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry from the control, ownership and regulation of the Federal Government to the private sector.
According to the lawmaker, the reform basically focused on accomplishing many goals among which are power stability, reliability, sustainability, and human capacity development.
Raji said: “In response to this reform and to address the lingering issues on human capacity development, NAPTIN was established in March 23, 2009.
“NAPTIN is to provide a structural and standardised training process in order to achieve manpower capacity development in the power sector.
“With the successful completion of the reform and privatisation programme, NAPTIN along with some newly established institutions in the power sector assumed the status of a parastatal of the Federal Government under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Power.
“In view of the above Executive act, it is imperative that NAPTIN is established by an Act of parliament to empower the institute to actualise its mission and goals.
“The creation, establishment, structure, composition, finance, and functions of the institute will serve as a focal point for the development and capacity building as well as a research centre on matters relating to power in Nigeria and Africa at large.”
Politics
Edo records 59 fresh COVID-19 cases
The Edo State government on Tuesday confirmed 59 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.
The Edo State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, who disclosed this at a virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 Task Force, said 32 cases had recovered from the disease and discharged from the treatment centres.
He said efforts were being made to contain the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across all communities in the state.
Obi said: “Edo State, in the last 24 hours, recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases, 32 recoveries with 862 active cases who are currently receiving treatment at various isolation and treatment centres in the state.”
The incident manager stressed the need for residents to be cautious, observe all safety and health protocols put in place by the government to check the spread of the virus in the state.
