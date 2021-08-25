Reps probe PPPRA over alleged forgery of revenue documents

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance has commenced investigations into the alleged forgery of revenue documents by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

The Chairman of the committee, James Faleke, accused the agency of forging the revenue documents at a public hearing on the 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) held on Wednesday in Abuja.

During the proceedings, the committee refused to grant an audience to the PPPRA over its failure to provide appropriate figures on its daily output of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other petroleum products in the country.

The committee agreed that there were discrepancies in the records presented by the PPPRA as well as the revenues due to the Federation Account.

Consequently, Faleke charged the agency to reappear before the committee on Thursday to further clarify the discrepancies noticed in the documents.

He said: “The records presented have contradictions that cannot be ignored. Tell us that the documents are not correct so that we can move forward.

“The data you gave us before says 52 million per day, that means it is wrong. So your Naira figure too will be wrong.

“We are working on this foundation, upon which we will develop and work with.”

