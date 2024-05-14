Reps promise comprehensive probe of Binance

The House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes has promised a comprehensive investigation of the activities of a cryptocurrency platform, Binance, in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the committee, Ginger Onwusibe, stated this when he addressed journalists on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the committee would not be distracted from carrying out the probe by the baseless bribery allegations levied by Binance.

He added that the Green Chamber would remain focused on its mandate.

The chairman said that no member of the committee of staff approached Bianace for anything.

An online platform had last week accused the lawmaker representing Aguata Federal Constituency of Anambra State, Dominic Okafor, of collecting a $140 million bribe from an Executive Director of a cryptocurrency trading platform, Binance, Mr. Nadeem Anjarwalla.

Anjawalla, who is one of the two officials of Binance standing trial alongside the company for alleged tax evasion and other criminal acts, escaped from detention and left the country in March.

Onwusibe said: “I want to assure all Nigerians of the integrity, transparency, and competence of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes which I have the privilege and honor to chair.

“We refuse to be diminished or deflated by the shenanigans of Binance and other enemies of Nigeria.

“The committee will continue with its functions and assignments undeterred; we recognise that the blackmail by Binance is merely an attempt to distract and draw attention away from the serious allegations of criminality against it which is now compounded by its role in the security breach of sovereign Nigeria.

“The committee will continue with its legitimate functions as indicated and will update the relevant authorities, the general public and the media as the need arises.”

The lawmaker pointed out that the committee was investigating Binance on alleged tax evasion having operated illegally in Nigeria and generating billions of dollars in profits with zero tax remittance.

According to him, other allegations include the provision of a platform for money laundering activities and illegal transfer of funds to foreign shores.

