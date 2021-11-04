Reps promise Nigerian Army support in fight against bandits, terrorists

The House of Representatives on Thursday promised to provide the Nigerian Army with the necessary support in the fight against bandits and Boko Haram insurgents in the country.

The Chairman of the House Committee on the Army, Abdulrazak Namdas, gave the assurance when the Commander of Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army (TRADOC), Stephenson Olabanji, appeared before the lawmakers in Abuja.

Namdas noted that army officers need special training on counter-terrorism and banditry.

He decried the worsening insecurity in the country.

The chairman said: “As tasking and important TRADOC is, it was funded directly by the army headquarters until 2021 when the President approved its status to a budget centre and we in the National Assembly started appropriating funds for it.

“It was the main reason we here in the House of Representatives particularly, the committee on the army, started our oversight functions by visiting TRADOC, first before any other army formation.

READ ALSO: Reps confirm Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff

“Our visit gave us more confidence that TRADOC is doing exactly what it was established to do. This is because our visit coincided with the ongoing training which we decided to observe and what we saw shows that TRADOC is doing its doctrine and then training officers and men in the Nigerian Army.

“With the current security challenges bedevilling the country, we urge TRADOC to pay attention in training our army officers and men in counter-terrorism and banditry.

“We are worried at the spate of banditry across the country that’s why we feel that attention should be paid to banditry and also terrorism. That was also why the National Assembly decided to pass a resolution urging the President of the Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari to designate bandits as terrorists so that the security forces can have more power to deal with the situation.

“As a committee, we will continue to support the army to achieve their goals but we shall insist that funds provided must be judiciously utilised to earn the trust of Nigerians and boost the morale of soldiers and officers in the army.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now