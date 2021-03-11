Reps promise passage of PIB before end of year | Ripples Nigeria

The House of Representatives said on Thursday the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) would be passed into law before the end of the year.

The House Spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, disclosed this to journalists in Abuja.

He said the host communities remained an integral part of the bill, adding that the parliament would ensure that their interests and those of other stakeholders were protected.

Kalu said: “We have increased our speed. The first and second reading, committee level, and public hearing have all been done on the PIB. The next thing now is for us to go into a technical session to compile all the views of the people.

READ ALSO: South-South govs advocate 10% host community funding from PIB

“A lot of documents are being worked on, the consultants will sit with us to make sure we are able to bring out what people actually desire from this bill

“And so, we can package it for the third reading and then for concurrence. We are on the verge of the third reading.

“This will be sorted out in no distant time. Our target is that the bill will come out this year. It might even come out earlier than expected but we will finish it this year. We have gone so far and nothing is stopping us.”

The House spokesman stressed that the required concurrence from the Senate would not be hectic as both chambers are working simultaneously on the bill through various stages.

Join the conversation

Opinions