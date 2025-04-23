Reps public account committee chairman, Oluwole Oke, resigns from PDP

The lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State in the National Assembly, Oluwole Oke, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oke, who is the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts,

announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the PDP in Wurd 7, Obokun Local Government Area of the state.

The letter was seen by journalists on Wednesday.

The sixth-term lawmaker said he took the decision to dump the PDP after consultation with associates, friends and family members.

He said: “I wish to formally notify you that I am resigning my membership of the

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, with immediate effect.

“It is my wish that you accept my resignation in good faith.”

