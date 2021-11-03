Reps reaffirm opposition to legalisation of marijuana in Nigeria

The House of Representatives on Wednesday reaffirmed its opposition to the legalisation of marijuana in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Narcotics, Francis Agbo, restated the lawmakers’ position on the matter when the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, appeared before the committee for the 2022 budget defence.

He said the National Assembly would reject any bill meant to legalise the use of marijuana in Nigeria.

Agbo said: “We are not supporting the so-called legitimization of Cannabis. This committee is not fronting for that bill, is not proposing that bill because we know very clearly that Nigeria is a heavy user of Cannabis.

“So if there is so much madness, killings and so on in the country now, if we legitimize Cannabis, the madness would quadruple,”

On his part, Marwa appealed for an increase in NDLEA’s budgetary allocations in order to ramp up the fight against drug trafficking in the country.

