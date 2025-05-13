Reps reject bill on rotation of presidency among Nigeria’s six zones

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, rejected a bill on the rotation of the presidency among the country’s six geopolitics zones.

The lower legislative chamber also rejected six other bills on the amendment of the 1999 Constitution listed for consideration on Tuesday.

The lawmakers, however, resolved to bring back the bills for consideration on Wednesday.

At the plenary, the lawmakers focused on the bill seeking the rotation of the office of the president and his deputy among the six geopolitical zones and warning against setting the country on fire with such an idea.

The Deputy Minority Leader, Aliyu Madaki, was the first to speak on the bill

He said the issues the bill intend to cure has been addressed by the Federal Character Commission (FCC).

He stressed that rotational presidency should not be included in the constitution, but allowed to remain the way it is.

On his part. the lawmakers from Oyo State, Shina Oyedeji, said the inclusion of the rotational principle in the constitution would pave the way for another round of agitation for fairness and justice in the country.

He stressed that every part of the country should be given equal opportunity to produce the President and Vice President.

