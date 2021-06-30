 Reps reject motion seeking reopening of remaining borders in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Reps reject motion seeking reopening of remaining borders in Nigeria

Published

34 mins ago

on

The House of Representatives on Wednesday shut down a motion seeking the reopening of the Idiroko border and other land borders in the country.

This followed a motion presented by Kolawole Lawal at the plenary in Abuja.

Lawal had moved a motion on the urgent reopening of the country’s land borders.

He said before the closure, the Nigeria-Benin Republic border at Idiroko in Ogun State generated over N6 billion annually for the country.

The lawmaker recalled that four land borders – Seme, Illela, Maigatari, and Mfun had been reopened since last year while others remained closed.

According to him, residents of Idiroko had witnessed a massive economic downturn since the closure of the borders in August 2019.

READ ALSO: Reps ask Nigerian govt to lift ban on sale of fuel at border communities

Lawal said: “And considering the growing agitation as a result of the closure of borders, many people, particularly youths, may resort to aggravated crimes to survive as the country continues to lose huge revenue.

However, most of the lawmakers, who spoke on the motion, opposed the reopening of the borders.

A member of the House from Lagos, Rotimi Agunsoye, said it was important for the Federal Government to ensure the borders remained close in order to solve the problem of insecurity in Nigeria.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, said the closure of the borders had strengthened the fight against the proliferation of arms in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....