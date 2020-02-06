Reps reject NIMASA chief’s reasons for non-submission of audited report

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts on Thursday condemned the failure of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) to submit its audited Accounts to the Auditor General of the Federation from 2014 till date.

However, the Committee is currently reviewing claims of alleged deliberate and reckless refusal by non-treasury funded Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to render audited accounts to the OAGF.

The Committee members expressed their disappointment at the NIMASA’s failure to submit its audited accounts to the OAGF when its Director-General, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, appeared before the lawmakers and could not properly explain why the accounts of the key revenue-generating agency were not audited for those years.

The lawmakers rejected Peterside’s submission and asked him to appear at the Assembly chamber within 48 hours with evidence of audited accounts in the last four years or face a warrant of arrest.

The committee had last week dismissed the explanations of a director who represented the NIMASA director general.

The director told the panel that the audited reports for the period under review were ready but has not been approved by Agency board.

