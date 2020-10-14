Reps set new date for second reading of PIB

The House of Representatives has set a new date for the second reading of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2020.

This was made known on Wednesday by the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila who disclosed that the House had fixed next Tuesday for the second reading.

The Speaker who made the disclosure at plenary, also called for all motions concerning floods across the country, to be consolidated by the Rules and Business Committee.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had three weeks ago, through a letter, urged the House of Representatives, to speedily pass the Petroleum Industry Bill for his assent into law.

In a letter entitled: “Transmission Of The Petroleum Industry Bill 2020 For Consideration And Passage Into Law”, the President sought a speedy consideration of the 14-year old Bill.

