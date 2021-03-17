Reps set up committee to address Nigeria’s insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Reps set up committee to address Nigeria’s insecurity
The House of Representatives on Wednesday set up a special committee to address the country’s insecurity.
The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, who announced the committee during Wednesday’s plenary in Abuja, said the committee would comprise all the principal officers of the House and 30 other members.
The membership of the committee was distributed along party lines and state-by-state basis.
Gbajabiamila said the committee was expected to come up with recommendations within three weeks, adding that these would be transmitted to the Executive for implementation.
He said: “The committee will begin work immediately and will take about two to three weeks to turn in their report for onward transmission to the President. Membership includes all the principal officers and 30 other members.”
Members of the committee are James Faleke, Sada Soli, Kingsley Chinda, Ahmed Jaha, Julius Ihonvbare and Joseph Bello, among others.
