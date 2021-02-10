Nigeria In One Minute
Reps set up committee to screen new service chiefs
The House of Representatives has set up a 40-member joint committee to screen the new Service Chiefs.
The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced this at Wednesday’s plenary.
President Muhammadu Buhari appointed the new service chiefs on January 26.
He had also forwarded the names to the National Assembly for screening and confirmation.
The new service chiefs are – Maj.-Gen. Lucky lrabor (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Adm. Awwal Zubairu Gambo (Chief of Naval Staff) and AVM Isiaka O. Amao (Chief of Air Staff).
READ ALSO: President Buhari writes Senate to confirm appointment of Service Chiefs
The speaker said members of the committee included chairmen and deputy chairmen of the House’s Standing Committees on Defence, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Navy.
The former service chiefs – Lt. Gen Abayomi Olonisakin, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar and Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas retired from service on January 26.
The President had since nominated the quartet for ambassadorial positions.
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Saturday morning, February 13, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. 1,005 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 144,521. Deaths, recoveries updated
Nigeria on Friday recorded 1,005 fresh COVID-19 cases. Read more
2. Revalidation exercise will help APC in 2023 – Bamidele
The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, said on Friday the ongoing membership revalidation and registration exercise in the All Progressives Congress (APC) would boost the party’s chances in 2023. Read more
3. HERDSMEN: Northern elders raise alarm over plot to incite violence in Nigeria
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed concern that some elites and elected public office holders were plotting to take advantage of the current crisis generated by herdsmen activities to incite violence in the country. Read more
4. UK court approves lawsuit against Shell by Nigerian farmers over oil spills.
The UK Supreme Court on Friday, February 12, granted permission to a group of 42,500 Nigerian farmers and fishermen to sue Royal Dutch Shell (RDS) in English courts after years of oil spills in the Niger Delta contaminated land and groundwater. Read more
5. Gov Mohammed defends herdsmen, says they carry AK-47 for self defence
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed came to the defense of arms bearing Fulani herdsmen, saying they carry AK-47 for self defence. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, February 12, 2021
6. Bauchi governor’s claim on herdsmen crisis disappointing – Ortom
The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has dismissed as shocking and disappointing claim that he promoted negative perception of Fulani herdsmen in the country. Read more
7. Cryptocurrency regulation doesn’t fall under CBN — SEC
Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stated that the regulation of cryptocurrency falls under its authority following the clampdown on Bitcoin and other digital assets by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Read more
8. Ecobank goes into $300m debt to attract foreign investors
Ecobank’s $300 million bond which will be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) has been oversubscribed by foreign investors during the marketing of the transaction.
The loan which has a five-year tenure, maturing in February 2026, is the first non-sovereign bond out of Africa in 2021. Read more
9. Nigerian govt to identify new taxes, expand VAT to grow revenue to GDP
Nigeria’s minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the Federal Government is drafting a Strategic Growth Revenue Initiative (SGRI) 2.0 to improve Nigeria’s revenue to gross domestic product (GDP) in the next three years. Read more
10. Falcons coach Waldrum invites 23 players for Turkish women’s tourney
The Super Falcons will land in Antalya on Monday to participate in the fifth edition of the Turkish Women’s Cup taking place 15th – 24th February. Read more
Ganduje berates El-Rufai over stance on handling of security in region
The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has criticised comments attributed to his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai, regarding the security situation in the North-West region.
Ganduje made this stance known via an interview broadcast on Radio France International and monitored by Ripples Nigeria.
According to the Kano Governor, El-Rufai might not understand the security efforts put in place by the governors of the area.
Furthermore, security agencies across the country have advised Kano, Kaduna and Bauchi states to collaborate and check the security challenges in the notorious Falgore forest in the Tudun Wada and Doguwa local government areas of Kano State, Ganduje revealed.
The governor stated, “The issue of lack of synergy does not arise in this context, because security agencies have advised us to come and meet with Kano, Kaduna and Bauchi states to see how the activities of bandits in the Falgore forest can be contained.
“I intimated both governors of Kaduna and Bauchi. Both have sent their delegations.
“There was the issue of funds. Kano, Kaduna, and Bauchi states have all donated their funds and the exercise was eventually successful.
“The way I see it, the governor (El-Rufai) did not understand security issues well because the security situation depends on the nature of a state. For instance, no matter how we strongly collaborate as governors, how should we check ethnic clashes in Kaduna? How should we check religious differences in Kaduna? You see, this is a problem that can only be checked by the Kaduna State Government itself.
“Therefore, any security issue in a state depends on the efforts of the state government, the Federal Government, the security agencies and the people of the state.
“For instance, in Kano, we have a harmonious working relationship with security agencies. We have state-of-the-art security gadgets. In the Dansoshiya forest, we are building houses to accommodate Fulani herders in a bid to stop them from grazing in the southern parts of the country.
“In the Falgore forest, there is an ongoing project of a military training camp. In the project, there is a provision for areas where Fulani herders will be accommodated. We, therefore, have this plan long ago.”
Ganduje added, “We have enough places to accommodate Fulani herders in the Dansoshiya and Falgore forests. To restrict them to those places in order to prevent them from grazing in the southern part of the country is the only panacea for the lingering crises.
Read also: Ganduje advocates ban of nomadic herding to check farmers/herdsmen clashes
“There are three categories of Fulani. There are Fulani, there are herders and there are foreign Fulani herders, who commit crimes.
“It is often forgotten that there are foreigners among those Fulani herders, but nobody is talking about them. The moment a foreign Fulani herder infiltrated Nigeria and commits a crime, he will be considered a Nigerian Fulani. Therefore, it is high time to ban them from entering Nigeria.”
El-Rufai had warned that insecurity will continue to escalate in the northwest of Nigeria as long as the states refused to coordinate their policies in dealing with banditry.
El-Rufai spoke to BBC Hausa on Monday, February 8.
This was in the aftermath of Saturday’s mass killings by suspected bandits in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The bandits stormed a village in the area around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and killed 18 residents and robbed others.
According to El-Rufai, attempts were made at cooperation among governors in the northwest on tackling banditry but it did not succeed because the governors adopted different policies in addressing the challenge.
“As a result, every state is fighting in it own way. If we cannot come together for the federal government to provide us with soldiers and police to enter the bush and kill all the bandits, it will be difficult to succeed in the fight against banditry,” El-Rufai said.
“There is no synergy among the governors in the northwest on how to end the banditry. But Kaduna is collaborating with Niger State on modalities to end the killings by the gunmen.
“State like Zamfara adopted a policy of dialogue with the gunmen, giving them amnesty, which I don’t believe in. With this, we have differences on how to tackle the situation,” the governor said.
“We sat together with the governors in Katsina but we disagreed on how to tackle the criminality. Some believed on dialogue while others didn’t.
“It is deceitful to believe that a person who is now counting millions as gains from ransom will embrace dialogue and return to his previous lifestyle where he saw little money occasionally,” El-Rufai said.
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, February 12, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
1. EFCC closes case in ‘Mama Boko Haram’s trial for alleged N40m fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Thursday closed its case in the ongoing trial of Aisha Alkali Wakil, aka “Mama Boko Haram,” for alleged N40 million fraud at the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri. Read more
2. 16 million COVID-19 vaccines to arrive Nigeria soon – UNICEF
The United Nations International Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday at least 16 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX would arrive in Nigeria very soon. Read more
3. Senate condemns negotiation with bandits, calls for total ban on open grazing
The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday frowned at state governors in the North-West negotiating with bandits, insisting that such negotiation is fuelling banditry in the country. Read more
4. Coalition of Northern Groups backs Sheikh Gumi, insists on amnesty for bandits
The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has backed renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi’s calls for the government to grant amnesty for bandits terrorising the northern parts of the country. Read more
5. ‘Buhari not in charge of Nigeria,’ Soyinka attacks president again
For the umpteenth time, the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, on Thursday expressed doubt if President Muhammadu Buhari is still controlling the country’s affairs. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, February 6, 2021
6. Businesses lament low patronage as COVID-19 dims Valentine’s Day celebration
Business outlets are counting their losses as Nigerians dim the lights on this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration, a day set aside for lovers across the world to renew their acquaintances. Read more
7. Dangote Cement leads stock market recovery as investors gain N170bn
The Nigerian stock market rebounded from three consecutive days’ losses as investors gained N170 billion at Thursday’s trading. Read more
8. Foreign-owned banks dominate Nigerian banks, attract highest capital inflow
The capital inflow to the financial sector in 2020 Full Year was largely dominated by foreign-owned banks, with Nigerian-owned banks playing second fiddle in the quest to secure external investment from foreign investors. Read more
9. Senate summons CBN governor, SEC chief over ban on cryptocurrency trading
The Senate on Thursday summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over the ban of cryptocurrency transactions in the country. Read more
10. Athletics Federation hails Okagbare on world record feat, other achievements
The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has poured out accolades to sprint superstar, Blessing Okagbare, following her Guinness world record feat. Read more
