Reps speakership: Tajudeen, Benjamin Kalu visit Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) anointed candidate for the position of speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Saturday visited the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He was accompanied on the trip to the Lagos State House in Marina by the House spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, who has been nominated as the deputy speaker.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) had during the week nominated Tajudeen who is representing the Zaria Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Kalu for the top positions in the lower legislative chamber.

However, the decision did not sit well with members of the ruling party with many demanding that the NWC revisit the zoning arrangement.

Other individuals eyeing the country’s number four seat are the current deputy speaker, Idris Wase, the lawmaker representing Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State, Muktar Aliyu Betara, and his counterpart from Okigwe North Federal Constituency of Imo State, Mariam Onuoha.

In his address at the meeting, Tajudeen appealed to Sanwo-Olu to reach out to all the contestants for the House leadership and APC governors to support the endorsed candidates.

He said: “We are here for your support and prayer as one of the most loyal governors in APC, we believe your support will go a long way in actualising our goal.

“We need your prayer to ensure that we will not only win come June 13 but to also stabilise the House and heal the wounds arising from the competition for the House leadership position.”

On his part, Kalu said his combination with Tajudeen would ensure equality in Nigeria.

