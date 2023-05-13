Politics
Reps speakership: Tajudeen, Benjamin Kalu visit Sanwo-Olu in Lagos
The All Progressives Congress (APC) anointed candidate for the position of speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Saturday visited the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
He was accompanied on the trip to the Lagos State House in Marina by the House spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, who has been nominated as the deputy speaker.
The APC National Working Committee (NWC) had during the week nominated Tajudeen who is representing the Zaria Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Kalu for the top positions in the lower legislative chamber.
However, the decision did not sit well with members of the ruling party with many demanding that the NWC revisit the zoning arrangement.
Other individuals eyeing the country’s number four seat are the current deputy speaker, Idris Wase, the lawmaker representing Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar Federal Constituency of Borno State, Muktar Aliyu Betara, and his counterpart from Okigwe North Federal Constituency of Imo State, Mariam Onuoha.
READ ALSO: Benjamin Kalu drops out of Speakership race, accepts Deputy position
In his address at the meeting, Tajudeen appealed to Sanwo-Olu to reach out to all the contestants for the House leadership and APC governors to support the endorsed candidates.
He said: “We are here for your support and prayer as one of the most loyal governors in APC, we believe your support will go a long way in actualising our goal.
“We need your prayer to ensure that we will not only win come June 13 but to also stabilise the House and heal the wounds arising from the competition for the House leadership position.”
On his part, Kalu said his combination with Tajudeen would ensure equality in Nigeria.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...