Reps summon Account-General over MDAs financial records

The House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned the Acting Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Okolieaboh Sylva, for failing to submit the 2020 audit reports of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

The Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, Oluwole Oke, summoned the AGF at the resumed hearing of the queries against MDAs by the Office of Auditor General of the Federation in Abuja.

Oke decried the non-submission of the MDAs audit reports, saying the development was affecting the parliament’s investigation of the MDAs’ financial transactions.

The OAGF had earlier this year queried 137 MDAs for failing to submit their audit reports in the last three years.

He said: “As the 9th Assembly is winding down, we need to redouble our efforts at looking into all the reports already laid before the House.

“We have completed work on those from 2017 and our reports are already in the press after which we will lay the reports before the whole House for official consideration.

“This why we are inviting the Accountant General of the Federation to come before this committee to tell us while he is yet to lay the 2020 audited reports of MDAs before the Parliament.

“We need to listen to him to know where the problem is coming from so that we can wade in to resolve whatever hindrance affecting the presentation.”

Oke warned all heads of MDAs who had refused to appear before the committee over audit queries raised against them to show up in their own interest.

