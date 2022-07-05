Politics
Reps summon Ahmed, Sylva, Kyari in fuel consumption probe
The House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd, Melee Kyari, to appear before its ad hoc committee probing the volume of fuel consumed in Nigeria daily.
This followed the refusal of top government officials to appear before the committee for the investigating hearing on the fuel consumption held in Abuja.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, Managing Director of Petroleum Pipeline Marketing Company (PPMC), Isiaku Abdullahi, Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance are also expected to appear before the committee.
READ ALSO: House of Reps accuses NNPC of padding fuel subsidy cost, diverting $7bn
However, no date has been fixed for the committee’s next meeting.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, expressed disappointment at the non-appearance of the government officials at the hearing.
Gbajabiamila, who was represented at the hearing by the House Deputy Majority Leader, Peter Akpatason, said the absence of the officials could be seen as an attempt to frustrate the investigation.
