Reps summon Amaechi, two other ministers over rail projects

The House of Representatives on Tuesday invited three ministers to explain how the $500million loan would be sourced from the Export-Import Bank of China for rail projects in the country.

The ministers invited by the lower legislative chamber are Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Dr. Isa Pantami (Communication and Digital Economy) and Zainab Ahmed (Finance, Budget and National Planning).

The Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms. Patience Oniha, was also summoned by the lawmakers on the matter.

The quartet are expected to appear before the lawmakers on August 17.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Treaties,. Nicholas Ossai, who disclosed this at the plenary, said the ministers are expected to provide details on the agreement signed between the Ministry of Transportation and the China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC) on the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan, Ibadan-Kaduna and Kaduna-Kano rail projects.

READ ALSO: Abuja-Kaduna train services will resume July 29 —Amaechi

Ossai said the invited government officials are expected to provide details of the contracts agreements.

According to him, the House would need details on the agreement between the Ministry of Transport and ZTE Nigeria Limited in respect of the provision of community actions and signaling equipment for the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri line.

“Also, the ministers are to provide details of the agreement between the Ministry of Transportation and the China Railway Construction Company International (CRCCI) in respect of the Itakpe-Abuja line/ New Port in Warri project,” the committee chairman said.

Join the conversation

Opinions