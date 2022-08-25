News
Reps summon Auditor-General in fuel subsidy probe
The House of Representatives on Thursday summoned the Auditor-General of the Federation to appear before the lawmakers on August 30 on the fuel subsidy regime in the country.
The Chairman of the House Ad hoc Committee investigating the fuel subsidy payments in Nigeria between 2013 and 2022, Ibrahim Aliyu, gave the directive during the committee’s sitting in Abuja.
The auditor-general is expected to provide documentary evidence on the audit carried out on the funds spent on fuel subsidy by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Ltd.
The Federal Government had last month projected N6.7 trillion as subsidy payments for 2023.
READ ASLO: House of Reps accuses NNPC of padding fuel subsidy cost, diverting $7bn
The committee also scrutinized the documents submitted by the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mr. Okolieaboh Sylvia.
The Accountant-General was represented at the meeting by the Director of Federation Accounts, Mr. Mohammed Saleh.
The lawmakers also directed the office of the AGoF to provide relevant financial transactions on the fuel subsidy for the period under review.
