Reps summon Cardoso, Customs chief for 2024 budget defence

The House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation on Friday rejected representatives sent by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso and Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, to defend the agencies’ 2024 budget proposal.

The lawmakers also sent back the representatives of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) from the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The Chairman of the committee, Abubakar Bitch, insisted that the heads of the agencies must appear before the lawmakers because they were duly invited for the interactive session on the 2024 budget.

He stressed that the revenue-generating agencies must generate money for President Bola Tinubu to ensure the full performance of the budget.

Bitchi said: “The objective of this engagement is, among others, to provide highlights on some key issues about the preparation, enactment, and implementation of the 2024 budget.

“While the revised MTEF (Medium Term Expenditure Framework) and FSP (Fiscal Strategy Paper) showed that revenue-generating efforts by the present administration are already yielding fruit, more needs to be done.

“This is to ensure that government-owned enterprises optimize their revenue-generating potential.”

Also speaking, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, said the interactive session offered an opportunity for the officials to shed light on the budget.

He said: “Mr. President is ambitious, and he is very clear that Nigeria is not where it is. The revenue we collect is about 10 percent, and the president has directed that we raise it to 18 percent.

“We understand that the lawmakers are interested in how money is spent. You are also interested in how you can cooperate with the executive to ensure we take Nigeria to a greater height.”

