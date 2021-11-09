Reps summon FCT minister over infrastructural decay, insecurity

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to summon the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, over insecurity and infrastructural decay in the nation’s capital.

The resolution followed the unanimous adoption of a motion of Matters of Urgent Public Importance moved by a member of the House, Toby Okechukwu, at the plenary.

Okechukwu said the House was aware of the powers and functions of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) pursuant to the provisions of the constitution and other relevant laws of the federation.

The lawmaker, who is also the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, said the parliament was also aware of the powers given to the minister pursuant to section 302 of the Constitution.

He said: “The House notes that Abuja has never been as unsafe as it is today, due to among others, the influx of bandits and criminals.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s food price hike caused by insecurity — Defence minister

“Also, due to the lack of modern security infrastructure in the city centre and satellite towns, and non maintenance of available ones, including Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) installations and as little as streetlights.

“The House is concerned at the poor city management bedeviling the FCT, resulting in disorderliness and widespread deterioration.

“The House notes the indiscriminate allocation of land without a maximum infrastructural development

“The House is concerned about the acute lack of infrastructure in the satellite towns and resort to self-help by tax-paying citizens.

“This is happening in a territory that should ordinarily be a model rural development in Nigeria.

“The House is concerned about the worsening waste management practice in the FCT.”

He also decried the absence of a full complement of the FCT administrative structures since the appointment of the minister in 2019.

Okechukwu added: “The House is aware of its powers to legislate for the FCT and oversight the FCTA pursuant to section 229A of the 1999 Constitution.

“Mindful of the power stated above, the House resolves to summon the Minister of FCT to appear before the lawmakers address these issues.”

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, directed the minister to appear before the Committee of the Whole next week.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now