Reps summon Finance Minister over govt's agreements with doctors | Ripples Nigeria

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has revealed that the house will invite the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, over some issues related to the recently suspended strike by resident doctors.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Speaker’s spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, in Abuja on Tuesday, when he met with the leadership of the National Association of Resident Doctors led by its president, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi.

According to Gbajabiamila, the lawmakers would ensure an amicable and acceptable resolution of the contentious hazard allowance issue and other contentious issues.

Read also: SEC says rising debt a threat, Finance Minister confirms borrowing will continue

He said the house would invite the minister as part of the efforts to proffer an enduring resolution of contending issues with resident doctors.

“The labourer must earn his wages. We’ll monitor issues being processed, the IPPIS, training fund, hazard allowances which the House championed at the peak of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’re inviting Finance Minister next week so that we can talk and see how, as best as we can, accommodate all these issues and cement the Memorandum of Action,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions