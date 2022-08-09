Reps summon finance minister over subsidy payments

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee investigating the country’s fuel subsidy regime on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to appear for questioning on the matter on August 16.

The Chairman of the committee, Ibrahim Aliyu, gave the directive at the panel’s sitting in Abuja.

The committee is probing the fuel subsidy regime in Nigeria from 2013 to date.

The minister, according to Aliyu, is expected to before the committee with all the documents relating to subsidy claims and payments during the period.

The chairman also decried the non-appearance of other invited agencies including the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and Shell Petroleum Development Company, among others.

The Federal Government had last month projected N6.7 trillion as petrol subsidy payments for 2023.

Aliyu said: “This committee requested from you to: know the total amount released from the Consolidated Revenue Account as subsidy payments from January 2013 to date; the total amount released from other accounts other than the Consolidated Revenue Account to subsidy payments from January 2013 to date; breakdown of beneficiaries; companies that enjoyed releases from the Consolidated Revenue Account and other revenue accounts as subsidy payments;

“Identify each beneficiary with the amount sent to them, month by month, covering the period from January 2013 to date; all correspondences between the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria regarding subsidy payments from January 2013 to date; evidence of lodgment of forex into Consolidated Revenue Account by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation now (Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited) as revenue from January 2013 to date.”

