Reps summon foreign affairs minister to defend demand for amendment of 2022 budget

The House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs on Wednesday summoned the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, to defend the ministry’s demand for amendment to the 2022 budget.

The Chairman of the Committee, Buba Yakubu, issued the invitation during the committee’s meeting in Abuja.

He said the minister was invited to appear before the committee to explain why the ministry was asking for an amended budget in the amendment appropriation Act sent to the House by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He cautioned Onyeama for failing to appear before the committee to defend its previous budget, adding that such would no longer be tolerated.

Yakubu said: “Despite the minister’s non-appearance to defend the ministry’s previous budget, the committee allowed it to pass.

“It behooves on the minister to provide detailed explanations on its demand for amendment of the 2022 appropriation as it affects the ministry.

“There is need at this point to clearly state that all funds the committee re-appropriated from such Sub-heads as rents and School fees/Education Supplements in the 2022 appropriations Act became necessary.

“This is because the committee discovered that accommodation for office space and living quarters exist in places like Accra, Ghana, and other Missions where these funds had been allocated.”

