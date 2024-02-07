Reps summon minister, NIMC DG over delay in releasing National Identity Card

The House of Representatives on Wednesday summoned the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani over the delay in the release of National Identity Cards from 2012 to date.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the lawmaker from Bauchi State, Muhammed Shehu, at the plenary in Abuja.

The parliament also summoned the Director-General of the National Identity Card Management Commission (NIMC), Mr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote.

READ ALSO: NIMC warns Nigerians against offering bribes for NIN registrations

Shehu said despite the availability of resources for rapid production and electoral transparency, Nigerians have continued to encounter obstacles to updating their information with NIMC’s database.

The House said the mission was to find out the reason behind the delay in issuing the national identity card.

The lawmakers urged the Committees on Population and Anti-Corruption to report their findings back to the House within four weeks for further legislative action.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now