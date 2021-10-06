Politics
Reps summon ministers over insecurity
The House of Representatives on Wednesday summoned the Minister of Defence, Major Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), and his Police Affairs counterpart, Mohammed Dingyadi, over the growing insecurity in the country.
The duo are expected to appear before the House and brief the lawmakers on the strategies they had deployed to tackle the activities of bandits and other criminals in the North-West and other parts of Nigeria.
The House’s resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Musa Sarki Adar on the urgent need to address the worsening security situation in Sokoto State.
Adar, who led the debate on the matter, decried the increasing bandits’ attack in Sokoto State.
He said the situation has become horrible as different communities in the state are frequently attacked by the bandits fleeing from military operations in Zamfara.
The lawmaker stressed that residents of the affected states are fast losing confidence in the ability of the security agents to protect them.
