Politics
Reps summon PPPRA chief over unremitted N1.62bn IGR
The House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Abdukadir Saidu, over an unremitted N1.62 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to the Federation Account.
The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, James Faleke, gave the directive at an investigative hearing into the alleged $30 billion revenue leakage on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said the directive was necessary to enable the PPPRA boss to explain what actually happened to the N1.62 billion and why it was not remitted to the Federation Account.
Faleke said the committee would peruse the agency’s book from 2012 to date, adding that PPPRA must provide the IGR generated since 2012.
READ ALSO: Buhari approves reappointment of PPPRA Chairman, Executive Secretary
“The agency must provide the identity of the person that took the funds as loan. On no account shall any withdrawal be made from the revenue account. A peep into the constitution would provide a better understanding on this matter,” the lawmaker stated.
He also demanded an explanation on the conflicting figures on fuel consumption in the country.
Faleke said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had earlier pegged the daily consumption of fuel at 93 million litres while PPPRA claimed it was 80 million litres per day.
