Reps summon Rivers sole administrator

The House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on Wednesday vsummoned the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd).

The House spokesman, Akin Rotimi, said in a statement in Abuja that the former chief of naval staff is expected to appear before the Green Chamber for a “comprehensive interactive session.”

He said the lawmakers would deliberate on reports and developments emerging from Rivers State since Ibas assumed office.

He added that a formal letter of invitation has been sent and acknowledged by the administrator.

READ ALSO: Reps inaugurate committee to monitor emergency rule in Rivers

President Bola Tinubu appointed Ibas as Rivers sole administrator on March 18.

This followed the imposition of a state of emergency on the oil-rich state.

The president also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara; his deputy Ngozi Odu; and all the members of the House of Assembly for six months.

The president immediately nominated Ibas as administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state for the first six months.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now