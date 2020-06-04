Reps summon service chiefs to explain rising insecurity in Nigeria

Nigeria’s service chiefs have been summoned by the House of Representatives over the rising and worrisome insecurity situation in the country.

The lawmakers want them to appear before its plenary next week to address the House on why insecurity in Nigeria has continued to rise.

The resolution to summon the service chief was arrived at by the Reps members following a motion moved by Rep Sada Soli, over the increasing attacks by bandits in some northern states.

Read also: Reps vote against castration as punishment for rape

Following the motion, the House resolved that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd.); Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, and other service chiefs, including the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu; and the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, should appear before the House next week to explain the increasing spate of insecurity in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions