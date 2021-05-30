Reps suspend public hearing on constitution review in Abia, Imo over insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Reps suspend public hearing on constitution review in Abia, Imo over insecurity
The House of Representatives on Sunday suspended indefinitely the public hearing on review of the constitution in Imo and Abia States over worsening insecurity.
The Deputy Speaker of the House, Idris Wase, disclosed this in statement in Abuja.
Wase is also the Chairman of House Special Committee on Constitution Review.
Gunmen had on Saturday attacked the police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Umuahia, Abia State, and razed the facility.
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Gulak, was killed by unknown persons in Owerri, Imo State, on Sunday morning.
A few hours later suspected hoodlums set fire on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Okwudor community, Njaba local government area of the state.
The statement read: “The House of Representatives Special Committee on Constitution Review Zonal Public Hearing scheduled to take place in Owerri Central (Imo and Abia States) on Tuesday, 1st and Wednesday, 2nd June, 2021, has been suspended until further notice.
“The Committee regrets any inconveniences this might cause our esteemed invited guests, stakeholders, and the general public.”
