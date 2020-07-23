Reps take legal steps against Akpabio, as deadline to mention contractors among them expires

The House of Representatives has instituted legal action against the minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, over his failure to name the contractors among them.

Akpabio had on Tuesday claimed that a greater percentage of contracts from the Niger Delta Development Commission was awarded to lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamiala had given Akpabio 48 hours to publicly name such lawmakers.

The House resolved to institute legal action against Akpabio, for alleged perjury and defamation of the parliament.

At the opening of plenary on Thursday, Gbajabiamila announced that Akpabio had failed to meet the ultimatum issued to him, to prove his allegation.

“The honorable minister has failed to respond to my requests,” he said.

Gbajabiamila further informed the House that he had, as a result, asked the Clerk to the House, Patrick Giwa, to consult the Legal Department on how to institute legal action against Akpabio for perjury and criminal defamation.

Speaking further, Gbajabiamila said, “last Tuesday I issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to substantiate his allegation that over 60% (sixty per cent) of contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) went to members of the National Assembly. I said then that the Honourable Minister owed it to himself and the country to provide evidence to support these serious allegations.

“The Honourable Minister has failed to respond to my request. Therefore, I must conclude that his statement intended solely to gaslight the nation to avoid accountability for the evident maladministration and malfeasance in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In my time in the House of Representatives, I have held every leadership position from Minority Whip, through to Minority Leader, Leader of the House and now Speaker.

“I recognise that the House has not always lived up to the high expectations of the Nigerian people. As much as we still have a lot to do in that regard, I refuse to sit here in good conscience and allow anyone to assassinate the character of the House in an attempt to deflect accountability for their conduct in office. Such mendacity as was witnessed at the public hearing will not be tolerated from anybody no matter how highly placed.

“This morning, I asked the Clerk of the House of Representatives to engage the services of legal counsel, and instruct them to initiate a criminal complaint of perjury against the Minister. At the same time, we will instruct counsel to explore the possibility of a civil defamation suit against the Minister.

“The House of Representatives is a public trust placed in our care for the duration of our term in office. We must prove ourselves worthy of this public trust or risk the censure of history. Therefore, we will resist every attempt to undermine this institution, whether such attempts come from within or from outside. This House will live up to the highest expectations of the Nigerian people. This is our commitment, and we will not fail”.

