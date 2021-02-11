Reps to audit arms, ammunition of military, other security agencies

The House of Representatives has pledged its commitment towards curtailing the proliferation of arms and ammunition in the country.

Rep. Akinremi Olaide, Chairman, House ad hoc Committee on Review of Purchase, Use and Control of Arms and Ammunition said this at the inauguration of the committee in Abuja on Thursday, February 11.

According to Olaide, it has become mandatory to review the purchase, use, and control of arms, ammunition, and related hardware by the military, paramilitary, and other law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.

Furthermore, the lawmaker called for support from military and paramilitary agencies to be able to deliver.

He added that it was through evidence gathering that the committee would be able to deliver on its mandate.

Akinremi called for cooperation among security agencies, adding that the National Assembly was empowered to procure evidence, written or oral that would enable it to do its job of curtailing the menace of arms proliferation

According to him, the committee shall investigate the qualities and quantities of arms and ammunition procured in the last three years.

“The committee will reach out within the next five days to assist our work and subsequently interact with the security agencies,” he said.

Rep. Ibrahim Aliyu (APC-Sokoto), who moved the motion for the investigation of the proliferation of arms and ammunition said it was based on the current security challenges in the country.

He added that the security situation bedeviling the country ranging from kidnapping, banditry, insurgency among others had become a source of worry.

Aliyu said that it was disturbing that those arrested for the heinous crime carried arms and ammunition unchecked; adding that how they were able to get those arms should be probed.

He said that it was also worrisome that Nigeria had the least budget in the world for security, adding that the House would look for a way to intervene in the matter.

Nigeria has been besieged by the outbreak of violent conflicts which have over the years claimed thousands of lives and property.

This is owing to the activities of kidnappers, armed robbers, sea pirates, political thugs, arms traffickers, and most importantly, the extremist group: Boko Haram.

Boko Haram has in the last decade killed over 20,000 people in North-East Nigeria.

The group has sustained its attacks on the state, brutally killing thousands of people including soldiers, women, and children.