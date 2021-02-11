Connect with us

Reps to audit arms, ammunition of military, other security agencies

Published

2 days ago

Reps lament emptiness of 2018 budget

The House of Representatives has pledged its commitment towards curtailing the proliferation of arms and ammunition in the country.

Rep. Akinremi Olaide, Chairman, House ad hoc Committee on Review of Purchase, Use and Control of Arms and Ammunition said this at the inauguration of the committee in Abuja on Thursday, February 11.

According to Olaide, it has become mandatory to review the purchase, use, and control of arms, ammunition, and related hardware by the military, paramilitary, and other law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.

Furthermore, the lawmaker called for support from military and paramilitary agencies to be able to deliver.

He added that it was through evidence gathering that the committee would be able to deliver on its mandate.

READ ALSO: Reps commence inquest into non-remittance of N3.9bn by NNPC

Akinremi called for cooperation among security agencies, adding that the National Assembly was empowered to procure evidence, written or oral that would enable it to do its job of curtailing the menace of arms proliferation

According to him, the committee shall investigate the qualities and quantities of arms and ammunition procured in the last three years.

“The committee will reach out within the next five days to assist our work and subsequently interact with the security agencies,” he said.

Rep. Ibrahim Aliyu (APC-Sokoto), who moved the motion for the investigation of the proliferation of arms and ammunition said it was based on the current security challenges in the country.

He added that the security situation bedeviling the country ranging from kidnapping, banditry, insurgency among others had become a source of worry.

Aliyu said that it was disturbing that those arrested for the heinous crime carried arms and ammunition unchecked; adding that how they were able to get those arms should be probed.

He said that it was also worrisome that Nigeria had the least budget in the world for security, adding that the House would look for a way to intervene in the matter.

Nigeria has been besieged by the outbreak of violent conflicts which have over the years claimed thousands of lives and property.

This is owing to the activities of kidnappers, armed robbers, sea pirates, political thugs, arms traffickers, and most importantly, the extremist group: Boko Haram.

Boko Haram has in the last decade killed over 20,000 people in North-East Nigeria.

The group has sustained its attacks on the state, brutally killing thousands of people including soldiers, women, and children.

CHSR demands immediate release of #OccupyLekki protesters arrested by police

Published

56 mins ago

on

February 13, 2021

By

The Center for Human and Socio-economic Rights (CHSR) on Saturday condemned the arrest of some #OccupyLekki protesters by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

At least 10 protesters expressing their misgivings over the proposed reopening of the Lekki toll plaza in Lagos were arrested by police on Saturday morning and taken to various detention centres in the state.

But the CHSR in a statement jointly signed by its National President, Comrade Alex Omotehinse and the General Secretary, Comrade Ewajane Osowo, and sent to Ripples Nigeria, demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all the protesters.

The police, according to the group, had no reason to arrest the peaceful protesters.

The statement read:

“The protesters were protesting against the reopening of the Lekki toll plaza, the venue of the 20th October 2020, shooting that led to the death of some #ENDSARS protesters and left several others injured.

“Information before us is that the arrested and brutalized protesters have been taken to the Adeniji Adele Police Station and the State CID, Panti.

“The situation that prompted this protest was the action of the Lagos State government to open the toll plaza when the judicial panel of inquiry it set up to look into the complaints of aggrieved persons is yet to round up their investigations.

“The basis of the #ENDSARS protest then was the current state of insecurity situation in the country, the high level of corruption, asking for free and qualitative education, and demanding accountability from those who are saddled with the responsibility of handling the country’s economy.

“Whereas any of these demands have not been addressed, the protesting youths have been turned into criminals with these arrests and we wondered how the protest has become a crime that warrants this undemocratic, unconstitutional, and unlawful arrest?

“It is a fact that there are still some petitions submitted to the panel by some who claimed to have lost relatives in the 20th October 2020, shooting and their cases have not been heard. We believe this may form part of the reasons they are demanding that the reopening of the Lekki toll gate should still wait till the panel rounds up and submits the report/outcome of their findings.

READ ALSO: Police arrests comedian, Mr Macaroni, others at Lekki Toll Gate

“Reports reaching us now claimed that over 10 innocent Nigerian youths have been arrested by the police at the toll gate and taken into custody and it was also reported that any passerby that passed through the toll gate without an identification card would be assumed to be a protester and arrested by the police.

“It is important to draw the attention of the police to yesterday (Friday) press release by the Lagos State Attorney General where, in one of the paragraphs, asked the Commissioner of Police to take note that the protesters have the right to protest as enshrined in Section 39 and 40 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Therefore, we urge the leadership of the Lagos State Police Command to call his men to order and to stop harassing innocent citizens who were demanding their rights legitimately without breaking any law.

“Nigerians have the right to peaceful protest, therefore, the idea of allowing themselves and their officers to be used by the state to attack innocent citizens is unacceptable.”

SocialMediaTrends: Outcomes of #OccupyLekki protest, calls to #StopKillingNortherners & more

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 13, 2021

By

The following discussion trends in Nigeria garnered maximum engagements across social media platforms on Saturday.

#EndSARS, #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria, #LekkiTollGateProtest, #MrMacaroni

Nigerians took to social media to condemn the arrest of #EndSARS protesters who converged at the Lekki toll gate on Saturday demanding a permanent closure of the Lekki Toll Plaza until justice is served to victims of police brutality and the October 20, 2020 shooting of unarmed protesters by military men.

The protesting youths who faulted the heavy police presence at the toll gate from Friday night, have accused the government of breaching their rights to protest as video footages and pictures online exposed how protesters were harassed by security operatives and whisked away in Black Maria vans.

Among the arrested protesters at the Lekki toll gate were popular Nigerian comedian, Debo Adedayo [Mr Macaroni], Damilare Adenola who claimed he was at the venue to observe, and another man who held a placard bearing the inscription, “One Nigeria”.

Angry protesters on social media have called out the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the President Muhammadu Buhari government for allegedly breaching the tenets of democracy by prioritizing the demands of bandits and terrorists over that of well-meaning citizens.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Speculations trail Obalende unrest; TwitterNG hails Falana’s knock at CBN

Oyo, Ibadan, #StopKillingNortherners

Social media users also reacted to reports of violent clashes between Yoruba indigenes and the northerners who reside in the Akinyele Local government area of Oyo state.

The violence which had reportedly lasted 48 hours was followed by killings and destruction of property at the Sasa market of the state.

With the cause of the unrest yet unknown, eyewitness reports have attributed it to alleged killings perpetrated by northern traders in the area.

Meanwhile, the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the affected communities – 6p.m to 7a.m – to forestall a total breakdown of law and order in the vicinity.

Nigerians reacted to the development and called for the end of killing of northerners in the South-West.

Usain Bolt

The social media space went agog on Saturday, after a video of an unidentified protester outrunning a police officer while fleeing arrest at the Lekki toll gate, went viral.

Nigerians praised the fleeing protester’s athletic skill, likening him to the World’s Fastest Man, Usain Bolt.

…By Okiemute Abraham

You came in via protest; allow Nigerians enjoy peaceful protest, Shehu Sani tells govt

Published

11 hours ago

on

February 13, 2021

By

Shehu Sani, the former Senator who represented the Kaduna Central district in the 8th Assembly, has cautioned the Federal Government to allow Nigerians enjoy peaceful protests as the present administration came into power on the back of such protests,

Sani was reacting to the clampdown and arrest of some #OccupyLekki protesters by the police on Saturday as they gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate to protest the reopening of the plaza while the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers on October 20, 2020, is yet to be resolved.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, as well as the police, had issued warnings that the government would not fold its hands and allow the protesters to occupy the streets today, but in defiance, the youths took to the streets in protest.

READ ALSO: Ngerian leaders turning blind eye on insecurity, fixated on 2023 elections —Shehu Sanni

The police, true to its words, filed out to confront the protesters and in the process, brutalized some of them and arrested others.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, Sani urged the government to allow Nigerians exercise their rights as peaceful protest was a fundamental human right which should be permitted, as it was enjoyed by those in power.

“PEACEFUL protest is a fundamental right once enjoyed by those on the throne today. Permit and protect the protesters,” Sani tweeted.

