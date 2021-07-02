Politics
Reps to commence inquest into activities of NAFDAC, SON, others
The House of Representatives has commenced investigations into the compliance level of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on the inclusion of healthy dietary and safety information on consumable products manufactured or imported in Nigeria.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that this mandate was to be effected by its Committee on Healthcare Services.
This came in the wake of a motion that was unanimously adopted at the plenary on Thursday, titled ‘Need to Enforce Compliance with the Inclusion of Health/Dietary and Safety Information on Consumable Products Manufactured or Imported into the Country.’
Read also: Reps say under-remittances of IGR by MDAs reason Nigeria goes for Chinese loans
Speaking on the resolution, the sponsor of the motion, Adewunmi Onanuga, said, “The House is concerned about the increased decline in the level of enforcement by these regulatory bodies in ensuring that products, especially edible items sold within the country carry reliable, verifiable and sufficient dietary and nutritional information on the labels of the products.
“The House is also concerned that many Nigerians have unknowingly consumed foods that have caused them serious health challenges because of false or misleading dietary information found on products.
“The House recognises the need to take decisive action on the matter at a time when Nigeria’s borders have reopened and cases of smuggling are still on the rise, to avoid Nigeria further being a dumping ground for all manner of products and perceived as a population of hungry people who will consume anything simply because it has been manufactured, especially abroad.”
