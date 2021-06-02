 Reps to deliberate on proposal to change Nigeria's name | Ripples Nigeria
Politics

Reps to deliberate on proposal to change Nigeria’s name

Published

34 mins ago

on

The House of Representatives planned to deliberate a proposal to change the country’s name to the United African Republic in the coming days.

The Special Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution confirmed the development after a tax consultant, Adeleye Jokotoye, submitted the proposal at the South-West Zonal Public Hearing in Lagos on Wednesday.

In his presentation, Jokotaye said the current name is symbolic of the country’s colonial past and should be changed.

READ ALSO: Reps suspend public hearing on constitution review in Abia, Imo over insecurity

He said a change of name would chart a new beginning for the country.

The consultant said: “At this crossroads in our history, it is mandatory that we change our name to reflect a new beginning which will be ushered in with a new constitution.”

On why he chose the United African Republic, Jokotoye said Nigeria comprises hundreds of ethnic groups that should be united.

Opinions

