Reps to deliberate on proposal to change Nigeria's name | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Reps to deliberate on proposal to change Nigeria’s name
The House of Representatives planned to deliberate a proposal to change the country’s name to the United African Republic in the coming days.
The Special Committee on Review of the 1999 Constitution confirmed the development after a tax consultant, Adeleye Jokotoye, submitted the proposal at the South-West Zonal Public Hearing in Lagos on Wednesday.
In his presentation, Jokotaye said the current name is symbolic of the country’s colonial past and should be changed.
Reps suspend public hearing on constitution review in Abia, Imo over insecurity
He said a change of name would chart a new beginning for the country.
The consultant said: “At this crossroads in our history, it is mandatory that we change our name to reflect a new beginning which will be ushered in with a new constitution.”
On why he chose the United African Republic, Jokotoye said Nigeria comprises hundreds of ethnic groups that should be united.
