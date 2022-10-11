Reps to investigate alleged irregularities in NSCDC’s recruitment, promotion

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to investigate the alleged irregularities in staff recruitment and promotion in the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

This followed the adoption of a motion by two lawmakers, Awaji-Inombek Abiante and Dumnamene Dekor at the plenary in Abuja.

In his presentation, Abiante alleged that the NSCDC has not been observing the principles of federal character in its recruitment processes.

He said the agency’s recruitment had been marred by irregularities, racketeering, favouritism and nepotism.

The recruitment, according to him, was done without advertisement.

The House, therefore, mandated its Committees on Interior, Federal Character and Public Service Matters to investigate the matter and report back in six weeks for further legislative action.

The parliament said the investigation should cover the past 10 years.

