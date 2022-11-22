Politics
Reps to investigate alleged poor treatment of passengers by airlines
The House of Representatives on Tuesday mandated its committee on Human Rights to investigate the alleged poor treatment of passengers by private airlines in Nigeria.
This followed the adoption of a motion presented by a lawmaker, Simon Karu, at the plenary in Abuja.
In his presentation, Karu urged the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and Consumer Protection Department under the Directorate of Air Transport of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to check the practice.
He lamented that despite the existence of the agencies, the rights of Nigerians were constantly being violated by the airline operators.
He also described as alarming the rate of flight cancellations and delays in the aviation sector.
READ ALSO: Air Peace, Azman Air, others sue Nigeria Air, Ethiopian Airlines, demand N2nn compensation
The lawmaker said: “The passengers have been faced with exorbitant fares while getting poor services for their money.
“ Flight cancellation has an impact on the economic and physical well-being of customers.
“The outcry by Nigerians and other air passengers has become alarming with the consistent denial of passenger rights to service delivery by airline service providers.
“There are inconsistencies in air travel schedules due to delays, cancellations, and other poor services while passengers are shortchanged on daily basis.
“The committee has the mandate to probe violations of the rights of Nigerians by airlines operators in Nigeria.”
