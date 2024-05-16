News
Reps to investigate arbitrary increase in prices of commodities
The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the daily increase in prices of commodities in the country.
This followed the adoption of a motion by presented by a lawmaker from Delta State, Jesess Onuakalusi, at Thursday’s plenary in Abuja.
Onuakalusi, who led the debate on the motion, said the price control board had abandoned its responsibility of controlling commodity prices to the marketers at the detriment of consumers.
He lamented that workers have not been increased, but the country was witnessing daily increases in prices of commodities.
‘’The responsibility of the price control board is to regulate the prices of all commodities in Nigeria,’’ the lawmaker noted.
READ ALSO: Food inflation soars as prices of foodstuffs increase
He said the marketers’ arbitrary increase of commodities prices was affecting low-income earners.
Onuakalusi warned that individuals who could not afford expensive things would resort to other means or steal.
He also decried the inability of the price control board to address the arbitrary increase in the price of commodities by businessmen.
Adopting the motion, the House mandated the Committee on Commerce to investigate the daily increase in prices of commodities in the country and present its report within four weeks for further legislative action.
