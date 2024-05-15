Reps to investigate handling of presidential fleet

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the failure of the presidential fleet to perform optimally.

The poor condition of the planes in the presidential fleet has forced President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima to use chartered flights for their engagement.

The House resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance presented by the lawmaker from Borno State, Ahmed Satomi, during plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

In his presentation, Satomi said Tinubu was forced to fly in a chartered plane from the Netherlands to Saudi Arabia to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in April.

READ ALSO: No law backs president’s children to use Presidential fleet —Falana

He said the development posed a threat to the life of the president.

The lawmaker alleged laxity by handlers of the fleet despite appropriations for its maintenance by the National Assembly.

Adopting the motion, the House directed its Committee on National Security to investigate why the presidential fleet failed to perform optimally.

The House also mandated the committee to invite the National Security Adviser, the Commandant of the Presidential Air Fleet, and any other relevant officers of government.

