Reps to investigate Max Air contaminated fuel incident

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the incident of contaminated fuel in a Max Air plane.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on July 12 suspended the airline’s operations after a contaminated Jet A1 fuel was observed in the plane.

The NCAA in a letter also listed several occurrences that involved the Maxi Air’s Boeing B737 aircraft in the past.

These include the loss of Number 1 Main Landing Gear (MLG) wheel during the serious incident involving a Boeing 737-400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBD which occurred between Yola Airport in Adamawa State and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on May 7 and the aborted take-off of a Boeing 737-400 aircraft at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, on July 11, among others.

The House resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent importance presented by a lawmaker representing Ekiti/Isin/Oke-Ero and Irepodun Federal Constituency of Ekiti State, Tunji Olawuyi, at Thursday’s plenary in Abuja.

The lower legislative chamber expressed concern about the danger posed by the incident and vowed that the incident would be probed to prevent a future reoccurrence.

