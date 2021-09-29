Politics
Reps to investigate worsening conditions of police training colleges
The lower chamber of the National Assembly has called for full investigations into the deteriorating conditions of Police Training Colleges across the country.
This comes after a motion by Rep Zayyad Ibrahim (APC-Kaduna) was adopted on the floor of the House in Abuja on Wednesday.
According to him, the Federal Government’s initiatives and commitment to tackle the shortage of manpower and the prevalent menace of insecurity afflicting the nation moved it to approve police recruitment, stressing the need to investigate the deteriorating conditions of the colleges
It would be recalled that Buhari had approved the recruitment of 60,000 police personnel across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country, translating to 10,000 personnel in a year.
READ ALSO: Reps charge Nigerian govt to ensure release of illegally-detained Nigerians abroad
According to Ibrahim, the Inspector-General of Police had revealed that the recruitment exercise had not been actualised, adding that 20,000 personnel are going to be recruited before the end of 2021.
He said the Senate in September 2019 had summoned the Minister of Police Affairs over the deteriorating conditions of the Colleges with most of them in dilapidated states.
He maintained that the colleges were inadequate to conveniently and efficiently accommodate trainees of such magnitude, saying the health, morale, and productivity of trainees demanded that urgent steps needed to be taken following the provisions of the Nigerian Police Act.
However, the House resolved to mandate the Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the matter and report back within two weeks.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...