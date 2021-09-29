Connect with us

Reps to investigate worsening conditions of police training colleges

Published

1 hour ago

on

The lower chamber of the National Assembly has called for full investigations into the deteriorating conditions of Police Training Colleges across the country.

This comes after a motion by Rep Zayyad Ibrahim (APC-Kaduna) was adopted on the floor of the House in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the Federal Government’s initiatives and commitment to tackle the shortage of manpower and the prevalent menace of insecurity afflicting the nation moved it to approve police recruitment, stressing the need to investigate the deteriorating conditions of the colleges

It would be recalled that Buhari had approved the recruitment of 60,000 police personnel across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country, translating to 10,000 personnel in a year.

According to Ibrahim, the Inspector-General of Police had revealed that the recruitment exercise had not been actualised, adding that 20,000 personnel are going to be recruited before the end of 2021.

He said the Senate in September 2019 had summoned the Minister of Police Affairs over the deteriorating conditions of the Colleges with most of them in dilapidated states.

He maintained that the colleges were inadequate to conveniently and efficiently accommodate trainees of such magnitude, saying the health, morale, and productivity of trainees demanded that urgent steps needed to be taken following the provisions of the Nigerian Police Act.

However, the House resolved to mandate the Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the matter and report back within two weeks.

