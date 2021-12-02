Politics
Reps to invite INEC chairman over cost of direct primaries
The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a resolution to invite the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu to brief the House on the cost of conducting direct primaries in the country.
The motion to invite Yakubu was raised by Representative Leke Abejide during the plenary, informing the House that it was important to address the rumours of the high cost of conducting direct primaries.
READ ALSO: INEC pledges to redress issues with BVAS in future elections
The INEC Chairman is to appear before the Committees on Appropriations and Electoral Matters to speak on the issue.
Abejide said there are rumours that it would cost N500 billion to conduct direct primaries.
More details coming…
