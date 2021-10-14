Politics
Reps to lay 2022 budget December 14
The House of Representatives will lay the 2022 Budget proposal for deliberation on December 14.
The Chairman of the Committee on Appropriation, Muktar Betera, disclosed this at a meeting with members on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the committee was proposing to lay the budget by December 14 and for consideration the following day.
He said members would be reassigned to committees other than they supervised in the 2021 budget defence.
Betera said: “This time we have to rotate, even if you are given committee to head, you have to come with a member, we need to work together as colleagues to ensure a thorough job.”
The lawmaker stressed the need to design the way forward before the committee starts work, saying the 2022 budget defence would start October 18.
He added that the committees would have to report back to the Appropriation Committee within two weeks.
He added: “The last budget really had some issues, committee must work within their budget.”
“We have to guide the committees on capital, there will be guidelines, we have to be very serious and work within the guideline. We have some issues in the last budget.”
